Stanley Hospital gets new wards, operation theatre

Minister inaugurates forensic block

The Government Stanley Hospital commissioned several facilities worth over ₹17.8 crore in its various departments.

The Plastic Surgery Department has added a hand transplant operation theatre and a 20-bed post-operative ward at a cost of ₹9 crore.

The hospital also commissioned a new Theratron Equinox 80 external beam radiotherapy machine with Cobalt 60 radioisotope in the Radiotherapy Department at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Cobalt - 60 radioactive source must be replaced every 10 years and benefit an average of 60 to 80 patients daily.

The hospital has added a forensic block with cadaver skill lab, histopathology, toxicology, anthropology labs at an estimated ₹5.8 crore and a museum for medical students.

The facilities were inaugurated by the Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K.Sekar Babu.

The Ministers also inspected the vaccination process and reiterated the need to follow COVID-19 protocols. They also visited the skin bank and were apprised of the skin harvesting and storage methodologies followed.

Kalanithi Veerasamy, Member of Parliament, Idream R. Moorthy, MLA, and J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary participated in the programme.