Chennai

Stalin visits mega vaccination camps

Keeping tabs: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin checking the arrangements made at the Maduvankarai Primary Health Centre in Guindy, where a vaccination camp was held on Sunday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited a few COVID-19 vaccination camps in Chennai on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Stalin visited the PHC at Maduvankarai in Guindy and reviewed steps taken for the mega vaccination camp.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the camp at St. Francis Xavier Primary School at Little Mount and interacted with people there.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:40:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/stalin-visits-mega-vaccination-camps/article36935079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY