Stalin opposes A.P.’s move to build reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar

He writes to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to instruct officials not to go ahead with the plans

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing disappointment over the neighbouring State’s decision to approve the construction of two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district.

Mr. Stalin said the decision had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai, who depend on the river for drinking water and, to a small extent, for irrigation. “You may be aware that the Kosasthalaiyar river basin and Kosasthalaiyar river are inter-State in nature. The river basin covers a total area of 3,727 sq. km. of which 877 sq. km. lies in Andhra Pradesh and 2,850 sq. km. lies in Tamil Nadu. The Poondi reservoir has been constructed across the Kosasthalaiyar river, which is a vital source of drinking water supply to the Chennai Metropolitan Area. Any construction of new reservoirs across the river, its tributaries or sub-tributaries will affect the inflows into Poondi reservoir. This would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city, besides affecting the drinking water supply in the upper reaches,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin also underlined that Tamil Nadu did not give consent to the construction of the structure as the lower riparian State. “Being an inter-State river, the upper riparian State cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across the Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian State. Hence, it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our State, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,” he said.

He strongly urged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to instruct the officials concerned not to go ahead with the projects and not plan any new projects along the Kosasthalaiyar.