Stalin issues orders to provide ₹8.68 crore relief to 9,000 families affected in Ennore oil spill

December 23, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday issued orders to provide a relief amount of ₹8.68 crore to 9,001 families affected in Ennore by the oil spill from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

Fishing boats, fishing nets, and houses in Kattukuppam, Sivanpadaikuppam, Ennorekuppam, Mugadwarakuppam, Thalankuppam, Nettukuppam, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, and Sathyavanimuthu Nagar were damaged. As the oil entered the Ennore estuary of Kosasthalaiyar river, fisherfolk lost their livelihoods.

In addition to the ₹6,000 cash aid provided to families affected by Cyclone Michaung, the CM has ordered 2,301 families belonging to the above fishing villages whose livelihoods have been affected by the oil spill will be given ₹12,500 each as a relief amount and ₹10,000 per boat to repair the 787 fishing boats affected by the spill.

As per an official release, Mr. Stalin has ordered a relief amount of ₹7,500 each to the 6,700 families affected by the oil spill in Greater Chennai Corporation Zone 1 - wards 4, 6, and 7. The relief amount will be directly credited to the affected families’ bank accounts.

Of the ₹8.68 crore relief amount, the CPCL will pay ₹7.5 crore to the State government.