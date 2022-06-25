Stalin inaugurates CMC’s Ranipet campus

Phase 1 of the hospital comprises trauma care unit

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating CMC Hospital campus through video conferencing in Ranipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new campus of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway in Ranipet through video conferencing on Saturday.

According to a press release, the phase 1 of the new hospital comprises trauma care unit. It is aimed bringing comprehensive healthcare solutions for victims of accidents. The facility includes 1,500 beds, a level 1 trauma care centre with six surgical theatres for accident victims, quaternary care medical and surgical services with an additional 29 operating theatres, 250 intensive care unit beds, cancer services, cardiac catheterization laboratories, 29 bone-marrow transplant unit beds, well-equipped blood storage and donor facility, 50 dialysis beds, high-end diagnostic and therapeutic radiology unit and state-of-the-art laboratories.

A view of CMC Hospital in Ranipet | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Modeled as a green campus, the new facility has a zero-waste water discharge system with sewage treatment and effluent treatment plants. For power supply, 30% of the demand load will be met through solar panels. All extra-low voltage will be based on IP networking, thus putting in place a digital blanket for the entire hospital. The engineering services will be centrally monitored using advanced building management systems.

The Ranipet campus was used during the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic as a surge facility at the request of the district administration.

In the second phase, a 350-bed Pediatric Specialty Centre is planned with support from Fairfax Financial Holdings and Quess Corp. There is also a proposal to create a research and innovation block to enhance the institutional research capacity.

On the occasion, Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, Deepa Satyan, SP (Ranipet), doctors and staff of CMC participated, the release said.