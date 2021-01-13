Stalin demands tax concession for films, other industries

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take a cue from the Kerala government and offer tax concessions to films and other industries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an official statement in Chennai, the DMK president said the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had taken every step to safeguard the public. Mr. Vijayan had announced tax concessions to all industries during the pandemic.
Pointing to Kerala’s announcement that entertainment tax would not be collected till March 31 and a 50% concession would be granted for electricity tariff to cinemas, the DMK president said time had also been extended to pay property tax as well.
‘Dream factory’
“In Tamil Nadu, the film industry is known as a dream factory and provides employment to thousands. They are severely hit by the pandemic. The AIADMK government should follow the Kerala government and offer tax concessions to the film and other industries,” Mr. Stalin said.
