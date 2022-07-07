Stalin calls on Exnora founder Nirmal

CM accepts a book which gift wrapped with Jayalalithaa’s photo on it

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited the residence of Exnora International founder M.B.Nirmal.

Mr. Nirmal has been promoting various initiatives and campaigns pertaining to environmental issues, mobilising residents for civic issues. While Mr. Stalin was Mayor of Chennai, Mr. Nirmal was active in mobilising residents for promoting source segregation of municipal solid waste. Exnora has planned to initiate campaigns for safety in waste management, public health and hygiene with support from 8,000 residents welfare association. “I was surprised by the visit of the Chief Minister,” said Mr.Nirmal.

He recalled that during the previous DMK regime, he decided to release a book on environmental issues by Exnora with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s photo in the wrapper. Mr. Stalin smiled and accepted the request to release the book with Jayalalithaa’s photo, even after a few DMK party leaders objected to it, Mr. Nirmal said.

Exnora has planned to launch various campaigns for strengthening Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative of the Chief Minister for beautification of Chennai. “We have modified our pattern. We have given affiliation to 8,000 residents’ welfare associations,” said Mr. Nirmal.