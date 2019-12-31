Staff at Tasmac Elite outlets get blazers

Employees of Tasmac Elite outlets have received new uniforms, including a blazer with the firm’s logo on it.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, known as Tasmac, has 83 Elite outlets across the State, of which 31 are in Chennai.

“We have given blazers to all employees working at Elite shops in Chennai. We will give blazers to employees in other districts in the coming days. Since all Elite shops are air-conditioned, blazers make sense,” a Tasmac official said.

Most Elite shops are present in malls and high-end locations.

“It’s been a week since we got the blazers,” said a salesman at an Elite outlet in Egmore. “It gives us a professional look,” he added.

Apart from these Elite shops, the State has 5,152 liquor vending shops and 1,872 bars.

For 2018-19, the government earned a revenue of ₹31,157 crore from liquor sales through Tasmac.