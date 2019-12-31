Chennai

Staff at Tasmac Elite outlets get blazers

An employee at Tasmac elite outlet in his uniform.

An employee at Tasmac elite outlet in his uniform.  

more-in

31 of 83 such shops are in the city

Employees of Tasmac Elite outlets have received new uniforms, including a blazer with the firm’s logo on it.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, known as Tasmac, has 83 Elite outlets across the State, of which 31 are in Chennai.

“We have given blazers to all employees working at Elite shops in Chennai. We will give blazers to employees in other districts in the coming days. Since all Elite shops are air-conditioned, blazers make sense,” a Tasmac official said.

Most Elite shops are present in malls and high-end locations.

“It’s been a week since we got the blazers,” said a salesman at an Elite outlet in Egmore. “It gives us a professional look,” he added.

Apart from these Elite shops, the State has 5,152 liquor vending shops and 1,872 bars.

For 2018-19, the government earned a revenue of ₹31,157 crore from liquor sales through Tasmac.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 1:19:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/staff-at-tasmac-elite-outlets-get-blazers/article30437577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY