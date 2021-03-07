Spurious liquor unit busted in Kancheepuram district

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officers busted a spurious liquor blending unit at Thimmasamudhram in Kancheepuram district, and arrested two persons in connection with the offence.

Following a tip-off, a special team conducted a search at a house in Saradha Nagar, Kancheepuram and found the spurious liquor blending unit operating in the place.

The police said the two accused — Thulasi, and Kalaiyarasan — who were involved in the offence were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Another accused Nandakumar went absconding.

Counterfeit currencies with a face value of ₹11.60 lakh in different denominations, fake hologram stickers, fake labels, rectified spirit and other materials were seized.