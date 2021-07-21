Special team nabs gangster at gunpoint

The accused, one of the 10 most wanted rowdies, was involved in 20 criminal cases

Napoleon, 41, a gangster wanted in more than 20 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, was arrested at gunpoint by a special police team in Chennai.

Led by the Deputy Commissioner (Washermenpet), the team arrested Napoleon, classified as one of the 10 most wanted rowdies in the city.

The arrest was part of a crackdown ordered by Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal.

Napoleon is an associate of wanted criminals, including ‘Kakka Thoppu’ Balaji and Sambav Senthil. He had been absconding for long and a couple of non-bailable warrants were pending against him.

When the police surrounded him on East Coast Road, the gangster took to his heels and “fell down and broke his leg”. He would be produced before the jurisdictional magistrate for being remanded in judicial custody.