Special sub-inspector of police arrested on rape charge

January 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All Women Police, Chitlapakkam, arrested a suspended special sub-inspector (SSI) for allegedly raping and cheating a 37-year-old woman who claimed to be a winner of a State-level beauty pageant.

The police said the victim won a beauty pageant a few years ago. She had been doing social work on East Coast Road and staying at Susila Nagar, Kovilambakkam. She was recently cheated by a builder who promised to build a house on the land belonging to her. Special sub-inspector Andrew Caldwell was introduced to her at a sapling plantation programme and he offered to help her after hearing her ordeal.

The woman was bereaved after her aged parents died abroad due to illness. He consoled her saying that evil spirits cast a spell on the house. He kept her in confinement for 40 days under the pretext of performing a special prayer. He gave her spiked drink and had a physical relationship with her, the police said. When she reported this to his family members, they pacified her by promising a marriage with her. The family members told her that he appeared old because he worked under scorching sun.

The victim complained that Caldwell grabbed her properties and valuables. She alleged that the man could have cheated others as well. When she encountered him, he attacked her. He threatened to post her morphed pictures online, the complainant alleged.

After the police registered a case in 2022, he went into hiding. Under the supervision of Josh Thangaiah, a special team of police searched and arrested the accused in Kolkata. He has been brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.