Special cover to mark diamond jubilee celebration of PSBB group of schools

The Department of Posts released a special cover to commemorate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the PSBB group of schools in the city on Wednesday.

R.Anand, Postmaster General (Chennai City Region), Department of Posts released the special cover and Sheela Rajendra, Dean, Director and Correspondent, PSBB group of schools received the first copy.

Founded in 1958 by Mrs. Y.G.Parthasarathy, the school now has branches at Nungambakkam with annexe at T.Nagar, K.K.Nagar and Siruseri.

Lauding the school for its contribution to the field of education, Mr.Anand said it was one of the best educational institutions that focussed on holistic development of students and not just academics.

Memorial lecture

He also released ‘My Stamp’ to commemorate the 94th birth anniversary of Mrs. Y.G.Parthasarathy on Tuesday.

Recalling Mrs.YGP’s contribution to the fields of literature and education, Ms. Rajendra said the visionary educator was an avid learner till her last days. There are plans to institute Dr.Mrs.YGP annual memorial lecture from August next year and also awards in her name to recognise teachers.

The memorial lecture would have best minds from across the country delivering talks on various spheres, including education, culture and arts.

Earlier, Madhusudhanan Kalichelvan, chief curator, Swarajya Heritage and PSBB school alumnus delivered Dr. Y.G.Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Shastiabdapoorthi Endowment Lecture on ‘Indian Epics and their relevance in the modern world’. He suggested that youngsters must develop a deep understanding of the epics from authentic sources and original authors.