HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special buses to be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival

Transport department would be operating more than 2,700 regular and special buses, making nearly 7,000 trips to and from Tiruvannamalai, for three days from November 25 to November 27.

November 21, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CMBT Bus Terminus, Koyambedu. Representational image. File

CMBT Bus Terminus, Koyambedu. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Tamil Nadu Transport department would be operating special buses from Chennai city and other parts of the State for the Karthigai Deepam festival to be celebrated in a Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, November 26. 

In a press release, the Transport department said it would be operating more than 2,700 regular and special buses for three days starting from Saturday to Monday. The 2,700 buses would be used for operating nearly 7,000 trips to and from Tiruvannamalai to various destinations to help the huge number of devotees expected to witness the festival. 

As part of the special bus operation, the Transport department in association with the district administration, would be opening nine temporary bus stands as per the various routes to decongest the crowd.

The nine bus stops from where buses would be operated include Anna Arch Vellore Road, Avalurpettai road, Tindivanam Road, Vettavallam Road, Tirukoilur Road, Mannalurpet Road, Senthamizhan Nagar, Sengam Road and Kanchi Road. 

The Transport department, in order to help the devotees to reach the temple from these temporary bus stops and to provide last mile connectivity, would be operating 40 mini buses. The commuters could travel in the mini buses to the temple free of cost, the release added. 

Related Topics

transport / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.