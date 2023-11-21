Special buses to be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai for Karthigai Deepam festival

November 21, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Transport department would be operating special buses from Chennai city and other parts of the State for the Karthigai Deepam festival to be celebrated in a Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, November 26.

In a press release, the Transport department said it would be operating more than 2,700 regular and special buses for three days starting from Saturday to Monday. The 2,700 buses would be used for operating nearly 7,000 trips to and from Tiruvannamalai to various destinations to help the huge number of devotees expected to witness the festival.

As part of the special bus operation, the Transport department in association with the district administration, would be opening nine temporary bus stands as per the various routes to decongest the crowd.

The nine bus stops from where buses would be operated include Anna Arch Vellore Road, Avalurpettai road, Tindivanam Road, Vettavallam Road, Tirukoilur Road, Mannalurpet Road, Senthamizhan Nagar, Sengam Road and Kanchi Road.

The Transport department, in order to help the devotees to reach the temple from these temporary bus stops and to provide last mile connectivity, would be operating 40 mini buses. The commuters could travel in the mini buses to the temple free of cost, the release added.