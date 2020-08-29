SPB ‘conscious and responsive’

Veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the infection, continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the intensive care unit at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, according to a release from the hospital on Friday.

In a statement, the hospital said that the singer’s clinical condition was “stable”.

“He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” the hospital’s release added.

In a video message, S.P. Charan, the singer’s son, said, “My father is slowly progressing towards good health. There is a little improvement in his lungs.”