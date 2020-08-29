Chennai

SPB ‘conscious and responsive’

Veteran singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the infection, continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the intensive care unit at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, according to a release from the hospital on Friday.

In a statement, the hospital said that the singer’s clinical condition was “stable”.

“He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” the hospital’s release added.

In a video message, S.P. Charan, the singer’s son, said, “My father is slowly progressing towards good health. There is a little improvement in his lungs.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 4:45:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/spb-conscious-and-responsive/article32471110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story