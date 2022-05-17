SP office buildings in Ranipet, Tirupattur to be ready by year-end

Most of the civil work has been completed, say officials

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation has completed 60% of the work on the buildings for the office of the Superintendent of Police in the newly created Tirupattur and Ranipet districts. They will be ready by year-end, officials said.

Officials said the three-storey buildings have been designed on the lines of the district police headquarters in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Krishnagiri districts. These buildings will accommodate major police wings.

Electrical, plumbing, painting and landscaping work has to be done. "Ramps and specially designed toilets for persons with disabilities will form part of the facilities for members of the public," said an official of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.

. These buildings will accommodate at least 300 police personnel. Each building, spread over 5.11 acres, mostly of government land, is a three-storey complex, with halls for weekly grievances meetings, conference rooms, cabins for senior police officers, control rooms, post-offices, ATMs, reverse osmosis water taps, toilets and visitors’ halls. They will also have a rainwater harvesting system with soak pits and solar panels. A variety of local tree species will be planted on the premises and CCTV cameras will be installed. Each building is coming up at a cost of ₹12.02 crore.

The new buildings will also have a large landscape, parks and playgrounds for children, tiled walkers’ paths and rainwater harvesting systems. The work started in July 2021, with a deadline of 11 months. The delay is mainly due to labour shortage and floods during the last monsoon, officials said.