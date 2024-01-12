Southern Railway to complete Fourth line project by the end of March

January 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway expects to complete the fourth line project from Chennai Beach to Egmore railway stations by March-end and has been simultaneously engaged in engineering and construction works on various fronts.

The fourth line, a crucial track infrastructure project, once completed would pave the way for segregating suburban train services, freight, and long distance trains. It would pave the way for operating more long-distance trains towards the Gudur section, easing congestion at Chennai Central railway station.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the work which began in the first week of September had been progressing as per schedule and would be ready for commissioning by April first week. Though the fourth line was to be built for a stretch of 4 km to 5 km, the new track was to be installed along a portion of the Cooum and passes through three railway stations. Thus, several civic works comprising demolition of platforms, piling work for construction of retaining wall along the Cooum, have to be executed.

Also, the span of few bridges had to be extended. As part of the civic works, piling work has been completed for construction of retaining wall along the Cooum river, 60% of the retaining wall work under progress as also the bridge expansion work across Buckingham Canal near Chennai Park railway station, he said.

The construction wing to accommodate the new fourth line at Fort and Park stations has dismantled the existing platform no. 3, which is the critical activity by taking line blocks, and has started foundation work for the passenger platform and fabrication structure at Fort station.

Due to various civic works involving demolition of platforms and dismantling of shelters, modification of foot over bridges at the three railway stations of Fort, Park Town and Park (MRTS) was also in full swing. With the fourth line passing through the underground subway near Reserve Bank of India, work on shifting the collection well and pump house which lies in the proposed alignment was in progress to extend for the proposed new line.

To speed up the commissioning of the fourth line work, the Southern Railway has started executing the overhead electricity line as also installation of signal and telecommunication system along with the stocking of rail panels and concrete sleepers for the new track.

As part of the project, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) which was operated from Beach to Velachery was truncated till Chintadripet railway station from August 27.