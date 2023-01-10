Some south Chennai areas will not receive water supply on January 11, 12

January 10, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas in south Chennai falling under Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur localities will not receive piped water supply on Wednesday and Thursday (January 11,12) as Chennai Metrowater plans to interconnect the pipeline to the Velachery Tambaram Road.

According to a press release, water supply from the Nemmeli desalination plant to zones 13, 14 and 15 will be stopped for two days to facilitate interconnection of the desalination plant’s distribution pipeline with the Madipakkam distribution network.

Residents have been requested to store water and also contact Metrowater’s engineers at 8144930913/8144930914/8144930915 for water requirements.