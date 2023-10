October 17, 2023 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Localities falling under Zones 13, 14 and 15 will not receive piped water supply from 9 a.m. on October 17 to 9 a.m. on October 18 as maintenance work will be carried out at the Nemmeli desalination plant.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Kottur Garden, Palavakkam and Madipakkam will not get water supply from the plant. Residents may book water online through dial for water service for immediate requirements.