Six years and going strong

very year, on the occasion of annual general body meeting, the Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association (RAPRA) distributes scholarships to the deserving and the needy school students. Speaking, Dr. R. Chandrasekharan, founder, RAPRA, says, “Around 40 students, who are entering Standard XI in Greater Chennai Corporation and State government-aided schools in and around Raja Annamalaipuram are selected for scholarship based on the marks scored in Standard X public examinations and their economic status.”

“We conduct free medical camps and yoga classes for women at Puthu Kovil, First Cross Street, Raja Annamalaipuram, every Mondays, Wednesday and Friday (from 9.30 to 10.30 a.m.). At the medical camp, anyone, not just residents, can have free ECG and other medical tests done, medicines are distributed free of cost."