Six solar parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, says Senthilbalaji

Six solar parks would be commissioned in Tiruvarur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Salem, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, said Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

Already, Collectors in their respective districts have allotted land to the extent of 3,273 acres. Once the lands are taken over by the electricity officials, tenders would be called for the project, said the Minister, after a review meeting with senior electricity officials in the city on Wednesday.

The scheme to provide 50,000 agricultural connections would be launched in September.

As a prelude to the launch, the review meeting was held to discuss the various power infrastructure, necessary to provide the connections, he said.

At the meeting, the Minister also discussed with officials the steps being taken to set up 316 substations to improve power supply throughout the State within two years, for which lands have been identified for 233 substations. In one month, the electricity staff have carried out several works including the pruning of 5,88,000 tree branches, maintenance work in 2,070 substations, replacement of 33,772 poles and straightening of 27,560 poles.

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni participated in the meeting.