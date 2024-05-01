GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six persons held for IPL gambling

Some people were involved in cricket gambling by betting money online focusing on the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket teams

May 01, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested six persons for allegedly indulging in gambling on an IPL cricket match.

On the orders of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police personnel mounted surveillance to curb the illegal sale of lottery tickets and gambling in the city. According to police, a special team, led by Inspector of Police Esplanade, on April 28 monitored a mobile phone shop at Perumal Mudali Street, Sowcarpet.

It was revealed that some people were involved in cricket gambling by betting money online focusing on the IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket teams.

Accordingly, on Sunday, police arrested Y. Sandeep, 33, of Saidapet; T. Kathes, 32; P Rajesh Kumar, 33; and T. Thiraj, 41, of Sowcarpet. Cash of ₹14,050 and four mobile phones were seized from them.

Based on the information given by Sandeep, police arrested two more suspects S. Ankit Jain, 32, and Jitender, 44 of Sowcarpet on Monday. Police said appropriate action was taken against them.

