Chennai

Six mobile phone thieves arrested 

The North Beach Police arrested four persons on charge of stealing mobile phones from people in busy areas.

Police said last Monday, Rajadurai, 22, of Mannady, who is a college student, got down from a bus on Rajaji Salai and was shocked to not find his mobile phone kept in his pocket. He lodged a complaint with North Beach Police. On investigation, the police arrested M. Balu, 33, Sathya alias Lodukku Sathya, 26, of Old Washermenpet, Sayad alias Kozhi, 38, of Mannady and Marudhupandi, 55, of Tondiarpet. The police recovered 22 mobile phones from them. The police said Sathya used to steal mobile phones from passengers in crowded buses or snatch handsets from pedestrians.

The Puzhal police arrested two persons who were identified as Harishankar, 19 and Ganesh, 20 of Tiruvottriyur, for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a house. Udaykumar, a contractor, had lodged a complaint that three men trespassed into his premises and stole nine handsets from there while the workers were asleep. The police seized eight mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the suspects.


