Six arrested for kidnap, gangrape in Chennai

The SRMC police have arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 40-year-old woman at knife point at a secluded place off the Chennai bypass.

The crime was committed on Saturday. However, it came to light only after the victim lodged a complaint with the All Women police attached to Avadi Police Commissionerate.

The police said the victim was returning home from her native village after attending a temple festival. She sent her two children along with her husband and she took a taxi driven by a family friend. The taxi was stopped by a man on an arterial road off the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass.

Five others joined him and attacked the driver. The gang threatened to kill the woman if she shouted for help and pushed her into the car.

After driving the car for a distance, the driver was pushed out of the vehicle. They took the woman to a secluded spot and removed her 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The men then raped her. The injured driver managed to alert the police patrol team which reached the location, said the police.

One of the accused, who was still on the spot, was nabbed by the police team while the others fled the scene. After being rescued, the victim contacted her husband and narrated the ordeal. The police arrested Surya, 21; Karuppiah, 28; Dinesh, 29; Suresh, 19; and Santhosh, 22; from Iyyappanthangal in connection with the case. The police seized 13 sovereign gold jewellery from them.

The accused men were booked under sections 342 (punishment of wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnap), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 376 (D) (gang rape), 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The police said that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol and ganja when they kidnapped and raped her. The victim was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and is being provided counselling, said the police.