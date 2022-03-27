Six arrested for abducting a businessman

The businessman allegedly cheated two tenants in a real estate deal

Six persons have been arrested on charges of abducting a businessman who allegedly cheated them after collecting money in a lease of property belonging to a trust in Virugambakkam police station limits.

On Friday afternoon, the police control room received a message about a man being forcibly taken in a car.

The caller said a man riding a motorbike was waylaid by a duo riding another bike near Gangaiamman temple and Thaangal lake in Virugambakkam. The police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigation.

The police said Ravi, 54, from Ayanavaram was abducted. They received information that the hostage was being taken in a car, escorted by two bikes, towards Ambattur.

The city police alerted their counterparts in Avadi commissionerate.

The police spotted the accused near Surapattu in Ambattur and rounded them up.

The accused were identified as M. Nazrudhin, 26, B. Sunil, 26, E. Gopinath, 27, A. Samsan, 27, all from Ayanavaram, P. Ajaykumar, 23, from Pulianthope and J. Dilip, 27, from Kilpauk. A car and two motorcycles were seized from them.

Dispute over deal

The police said Mr. Ravi, a cloth merchant in Broadway, was into real estate business. Recently, he showed two houses which were available for lease. Both the houses belonging to the trust. He collected ₹8 lakh and ₹5 lakh from Nazurdhin and Asraf and allowed the two to occupy the premises. However, he allegedly did not pay the money to the trust and hence the trust asked Nazurdhin and Asraf to vacate the premises. The two lodged a complaint in Ayanavaram police station against Mr. Ravi.

Even as the police were looking into the complaint, the two approached Sunil of Ayanavaram to help them recover the money. Sunil and his associates abducted Mr. Ravi. The police have launched a search for two more accused in the case.