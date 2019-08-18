The city police have introduced a new single-window system for processing applications from organisers for the installation of Vinayagar idols and processions, set to begin from September 2.

Till now, organisers had to approach the police, the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the Corporation, the Electricity Department and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, separately, for permission. Only after getting permission from them, the organisers were allowed to install the idols/take out processions.

In order to make things easier for organisers, the city police has now come up with a single-window clearance system. As per the new system, organisers need not visit all departments for permission and can meet a specially designated Assistant Commissioner of Police in each police district in the city. The concerned officer will get permissions from other departments and give them to organiser, said a press release.

They should apply to the Assistant Commissioners of Police where there are Police Commissionerates, and to RDOs/Sub-Collectors in other cases. They should obtain a letter indicating the source of power supply and proof of temporary supply of electricity from Tangedco.