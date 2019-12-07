Chennai

Signal at G.N. Chetty Road on the blink

Since November, when Thyagaraya Road was made one-way, G.N. Chetty Road has been witnessing a spike in traffic

When a traffic signal at a busy junction is not repaired in time, the procrastination becomes painfully obvious. Road users navigating the junction of G.N. Chetty Road, Raghavaiah Road and Srinivasa Road (near Kannadasan statue) in T. Nagar point out that the traffic signal has been on the blink for a month, and are baffled that the indifference continues.

The traffic flow through this junction has increased since mid-November when Thyagaraya Road in T. Nagar was made a one-way, which is all the more reason for ensuring an early fix on the glitch.

(According to the new arrangement, motorists proceeding towards Anna Salai should take G.N. Chetty Road and those proceeding towards Usman Road should take Thyagaraya Road)

Besides the non-functioning traffic signal, lack of traffic regulation by the police is contributing to the prevailing chaos at the junction, say road users, and they draw attention to the fact that the R4 Soundarapandianar Angadi Police Station is found in the vicinity. “It is extremely difficult to cross the junction as motorists come from all directions come at a high speed,” says S. Parvathi, a resident of T. Nagar. Greater Chennai Traffic Police say that the traffic signal stopped functioning when the electrical wires carrying power to it got accidentally cut, while carrying out stormwater drain work on the section.

“Steps will be taken at the earliest to repair the defunct traffic signal,” says police. In addition, residents have also pointed out that the pits which have been dug up as part of the ongoing stormwater drain work on G.N. Chetty have not been barricaded and there are no signboards to caution the public about it.

