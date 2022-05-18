SICCI CXO conclave on May 20

Focus will be on smart manufacturing, AI-based solutions

The South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) will organise the sixth edition of the SICCI CXO conclave for adopting Industry 4.0 processes, in the city on Friday.

The aim of the convention is to help industries achieve manufacturing competitiveness in the changing technology world which was struggling to rise above the impact of the pandemic.

The conclave set to the theme “Technology and Manufacturing - Trends, Policies and Perspectives” would be held at Hotel The Park on Friday. The aim of the conclave was to give a push for the manufacturing companies to make use of smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

The Industry 4.0 processes would help the industries make use of smart manufacturing framework to reap the benefits of increased productivity, higher efficiencies and lower costs.

Ar. Rm. Arun, president of SICCI, and V.N. Shiva Shankar, vice-president of SICCI, would participate in the conclave.

Prominent among the other speakers would be Raghunathan Rengaswamy, professor of IIT Madras, and Sumathi, COO of Sterlite Copper.

The Hindu is a media partner for the event.