Siblings drown in stone quarry pit at Avinashi

Two brothers who went to take a bath in a stone quarry pit at Avinashi in Tiruppur district drowned on Wednesday.

The police said that P. Ayileshwaran, 10, and his younger brother Balan, 9, went to take a dip in the pit of the defunct stone quarry in Periyayeepalayam on Wednesday afternoon. Their mother Kasthuri, an employee at a garment company in Tiruppur, returned home from work at around 7.30 p.m. but her two sons were missing.

Upon receiving the information, personnel from Avinashi Fire Station retrieved Ayileshwaran’s body from the quarry pit at around 10.30 p.m. At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, the personnel also retrieved Balan’s body. Avinashi police registered a case and the bodies were sent for autopsy to Avinashi Government Hospital, according to the police.

The mother and her two sons moved to Avinashi from Chennai in March. As the stone quarry had remained defunct for nearly 30 years, water had accumulated in the pit and the locals frequently visit the spot to bathe, the police said.

A similar incident was reported on October 12 where two brothers aged 11 years and seven years drowned in River Noyyal within Tiruppur City Police limits.