GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Show documentaries about Indian culture, traditions to young people: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan

Mr. Ganesan was speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of renowned documentary makers Krishnaswamy Associates, in Chennai

February 13, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Krishnaswamy Associates in T. Nagar on Monday, February 12, 2024

La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of Krishnaswamy Associates in T. Nagar on Monday, February 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on Monday, February 12, 2024, said that documentaries about Indian history, art, culture and traditions should be taken to schools and colleges and shown to students. This, he said, would help them proceed in the right direction in life.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of renowned documentary makers Krishnaswamy Associates in Chennai, Mr. Ganesan said he was very familiar with the work of filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy and his wife Mohana Krishnaswamy, and added that the volume of work the two had done was extremely large, and covered a plethora of subjects.  

Former Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti, appreciated the work done by the couple in the field of Indian history, art, science and culture. Like Swami Vivekananda said, the Krishnaswamys have taken up one idea, that of India, made it their dream and lived that idea, he said. 

Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, suggested that some documentaries should be made targeting children. These should talk about history and culture. Children these days are exposed to so much unwanted information, he pointed out. 

Former Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Sudha Seshayyan, said that the public was taught history that was not taught in textbooks by watching the Krishnaswamys’ documentaries. She suggested that such films should be repeatedly screened to younger generations to instill the pride of Indian culture and civilisational values in them. 

Sugal Group mentor, N. Sugalchand Jain appreciated the work of Krishnaswamy Associates over the last 60 years. 

Krishnaswamy Associates founder-chairman, Mr. Krishnaswami recalled how during his journey of 60 years, his wife joined hands with him to produce documentaries. He spoke of the difficulties encountered due to the film ‘Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi.’ He also spoke about his fervent desire to showcase the authentic essence of India to a global audience, thereby dispelling misconceptions and fostering a deeper appreciation for the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Managing Director, Krishnaswamy Associates, Mohana Krishnaswamy and executive director, Krishnaswamy Associates Latha Krishna also spoke. 

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / documentary films

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.