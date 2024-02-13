Show documentaries about Indian culture, traditions to young people: Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan

February 13, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on Monday, February 12, 2024, said that documentaries about Indian history, art, culture and traditions should be taken to schools and colleges and shown to students. This, he said, would help them proceed in the right direction in life.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of renowned documentary makers Krishnaswamy Associates in Chennai, Mr. Ganesan said he was very familiar with the work of filmmaker S. Krishnaswamy and his wife Mohana Krishnaswamy, and added that the volume of work the two had done was extremely large, and covered a plethora of subjects.

Former Indian Ambassador to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti, appreciated the work done by the couple in the field of Indian history, art, science and culture. Like Swami Vivekananda said, the Krishnaswamys have taken up one idea, that of India, made it their dream and lived that idea, he said.

Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, suggested that some documentaries should be made targeting children. These should talk about history and culture. Children these days are exposed to so much unwanted information, he pointed out.

Former Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Sudha Seshayyan, said that the public was taught history that was not taught in textbooks by watching the Krishnaswamys’ documentaries. She suggested that such films should be repeatedly screened to younger generations to instill the pride of Indian culture and civilisational values in them.

Sugal Group mentor, N. Sugalchand Jain appreciated the work of Krishnaswamy Associates over the last 60 years.

Krishnaswamy Associates founder-chairman, Mr. Krishnaswami recalled how during his journey of 60 years, his wife joined hands with him to produce documentaries. He spoke of the difficulties encountered due to the film ‘Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi.’ He also spoke about his fervent desire to showcase the authentic essence of India to a global audience, thereby dispelling misconceptions and fostering a deeper appreciation for the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Managing Director, Krishnaswamy Associates, Mohana Krishnaswamy and executive director, Krishnaswamy Associates Latha Krishna also spoke.