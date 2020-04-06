Sharp drop in Krishna water supply to city

The flow of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh into Poondi reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources of the city, saw a sharp dip on Monday. However, it is temporary, according to the Water Resources Department.

On Monday, the inter-State border of Kandaleru Poondi canal at Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district received only 65 cusecs (cubic feet per second). On an average, about 650 cusecs was received till a few days ago. Water travelled an additional distance of 25 km to Poondi reservoir where it is stored and distributed to Chennai.

Krishna water from the Kandaleru reservoir played a significant role in boosting the storage in the city reservoirs, including Red Hills and Chembarambakkam this year, noted officials. Chennai has so far received 7.525 million cubic feet of water, one of the highest volume received in recent years.

Temporary drop

Officials of the WRD said the authorities concerned in Andhra Pradesh have given an assurance there will be an increase in water discharge from Kandaleru reservoir in a couple of weeks.

“Water was being released from Kandaleru reservoir only for drinking water needs of places en route, such as Nellore and Tirupati before reaching Chennai. It is being decreased temporarily to discourage drawal for irrigation in areas en route as the period is over,” said an official.

Enough storage till monsoon

The combined storage in the four reservoirs, including in Poondi, stood at 6,321 mcft, against its capacity of 11, 257 mcft. The reservoir in Red Hills has plenty of water and has a storage of 2,835 mcft against its capacity of 3,300 mcft.

“We have stopped transferring water to Chembarambakkam reservoir as of now. Water from Poondi reservoir is being sent to Red Hills, from where drinking water is supplied to most parts of the city. The present storage in the reservoirs will help manage the demand till the next monsoon,” the official said.

A team of WRD staff members is also engaged in cleaning the floating materials in the inlets of the lake regularly.