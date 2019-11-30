‘Sewage diverted via stormwater drains polluting Adambakkam lake’

The Nanganallur chapter of People’s Welfare Association (PWA) has requested the Greater Chennai Corporation to take steps to prevent discharge of sewage into Adambakkam lake through stormwater drains.

The area below the Adambakkam bridge, near the intersection of Thillai Ganga Nagar 48th Street and Ram Nagar Third Main Road in Nanganallur is being used as a dump yard and sewage is being released into the lake through stormwater drains on 48th Street, says V. Rama Rao, the Association secretary.

“This situation has been prevailing for many months. The area under the bridge is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes and is a serious health hazard. Though the civic body authorities have placed a mesh at the outlet of stormwater drains to prevent trash from entering the lake, residents continue to dump garbage,” he adds.

Though the Association members took up the issue with officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation many times, no action has been taken,” he says.

A resident of Ram Nagar, seeking anonymity, says that trash is dumped at night. “The residents living near the lake are forced to bear the foul smell because of the rotting garbage. If the Corporation does not take action immediately, the lake will become a dump yard and groundwater in the neighbourhood will be contaminated,” he says.