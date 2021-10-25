Several changes mooted to projects with external funding

Chennai Smart City Ltd. has suggested several modifications for many projects that are externally funded, to suit the local conditions in the city.

With the tendering process for the JICA funded Intelligent Transport System is set to be launched next month, the board of Chennai Smart City Ltd. has suggested setting up of passenger information system (PIS) at bus stops. Accordingly, PIS is planned at bus stops.

Final design report (FDR) and request for proposal (RfP) for the selection of system integrator for implementation has been submitted by the consultants. Based on the study, the project cost was estimated at ₹905 crore and subsequently and the State government has accorded administrative sanction. The FDR and RfP have been reviewed and concurrence obtained from JICA.

Redesign and realignment of drains in southern parts of Chennai will be completed shortly.

The project will be funded by KfW. Experts from Germany are part of the mission to assess the local challenges in the city.