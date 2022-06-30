Seven tonnes of mangoes, 500 kg of bananas seized in Chennai

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 06:15 IST

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 06:15 IST

Six shops at the Koyambedu market were found using a chemical to ripen the fruits

Six shops at the Koyambedu market were found using a chemical to ripen the fruits

Food safety officials on Wednesday seized seven tonnes of mangoes and 500 kg of bananas that were ripened with chemicals at the Koyambedu market here. A five-member team inspected 30 shops and found six shops using the chemical, ‘Ethephon’, in sachets to ripen the fruits. P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said ‘Ethephon’ should not be used directly on the fruits for ripening, and fruits ripened thus were unsafe to consume. “We have imposed a fine of ₹5,000 and warned that the shops will be sealed permanently if they continue to commit such offences,” he said. The seized fruits were destroyed.



Our code of editorial values