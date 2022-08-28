Chennai

Seven-member gang robs cash, valuables from two youth in Chennai

The Valasaravakkam police are searching for a gang of seven persons who robbed a costly watch, cash and a mobile by threatening the two youngsters with a knife on Saturday night. 

Police said the duo Sanjay and Advaith were returning home in a two-wheeler near Valasaravakkam when the vehicle stopped without any fuel. Even as they were walking with the vehicle, a gang of seven unidentified persons, who came in two-wheelers, robbed them of their cash, a watch and a mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, the Valasaravakkam police are on the lookout for the offenders. 


