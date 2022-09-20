Serial rapist, burglar sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 20:43 IST

An Additional Mahila Court has convicted and sentenced a serial rapist and burglar to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years.

In 2017, the all-women police, Guindy, arrested M. Arivazhagan, 28, a native of Maduravalli in Krishnagiri district, for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint when he went to burgle her house. The police, who tracked down and arrested Arivazhagan for his involvement in several burglaries, learned that apart from indulging in burglary, he had also raped multiple women at knifepoint. He was tried for offences in connection with the case booked by the all-women police, Guindy.

The trial was conducted by special public prosecutor Aarathy Baskaran before the special court in Allikulam campus. At the end of the trial, the court convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹15,000.