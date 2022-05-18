Senior citizen murdered in Adambakkam

A history sheeter attacked her when she objected to him harassing a woman

A history sheeter attacked her when she objected to him harassing a woman

The Adambakkam police arrested a history-sheeter Vignesh alias Vicky for the murder of a senior citizen who reprimanded him for harassing a woman in the locality on Tuesday night. The accused was later produced before a magistrate and sent to prison.

The police said 25-year-old Vignesh residing in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar had been regularly harassing a girl in the locality and on Tuesday night he again followed the girl. When Vellathaa of the same locality reprimanded him for harassing the girl and asked him to leave the place, the accused attacked her with a knife. Hearing her pleas, the neighbours in the locality rushed her to a private hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

The police arrested the accused who has nearly 30 criminal cases against him.