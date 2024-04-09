GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senate members of University of Madras want a special meeting after Lok Sabha elections

Members said the meeting would pave the way for the smooth functioning of the university

April 09, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Senate House at the University of Madras. File photograph

A view of the Senate House at the University of Madras. File photograph

The University of Madras’ Senate members have requested the registrar to convene a special senate meeting “as per the statutory provisions of Chapter XI, Act S-14,“ of the University statutes after April 19, 2024.

The members said the meeting would pave the way for the smooth functioning of academic and administrative activities of the university. 

University of Madras remaining without a vice-chancellor for seven long months is unfathomable, says Madras HC

The University had announced its decision to not hold the Senate meeting scheduled for March 30, 2024, citing the Model Code of Conduct in view of the upcoming general elections to be held on April 19 in the State. The Senate was scheduled to conduct an election of members to the Syndicate and Senate at the meeting.

The annual Senate meeting in March usually discusses the budget for the next year, and the annual report of the university is tabled. The registrar, however, circulated the items on the agenda to the members. Later, the University declared that the Senate-in-circulation had approved of the agenda items by majority. 

The letter to the registrar, a copy of which has been sent to the Convenor of the Vice Chancellor committee of the University, stated that the minutes of the meeting circulated had restricted the scope of the approval to only salaries, pensions and other immediate requirements from the financial estimate of the year 2024-25.

Related Topics

higher education / university / teachers / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.