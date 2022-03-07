Seminar on work culture in Japanese companies

‘It is an effort to introduce the work culture in Japan’

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Japan, the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai will organise an online seminar on the topic ‘Life and work culture of Japanese companies’ on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is an effort to introduce the work culture in Japan, according to a press release.

While Hiroshi Yamaguchi, general manager, Renault Nissan and Automative India Private Limited, will speak on ‘Culture of Japanese company for Business in India’, Mariko Hanaoka, manager, Concept Art Technologies Co. Ltd., Coimbatore, will deliver a talk on ‘Corporate Culture in Japan and India’. Also, Chellappa Sriram, vice-president, ABK-AOTS Dosokai, Tamil Nadu Centre, will talk about ‘Work and life in Japan” and Sathiya Priya and Bibin Thulasi, Japanese translators, P.I. Prestige International India Private Limited will speak of their experiences as translators, the release said. Those who wish to participate in the online seminar need to register in the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIsdutrT0sGNwPo_ahiyV9zV_loWKei9iS