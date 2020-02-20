Chennai

Seminar on industrial safety conducted

About 300 people from factories in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts took part in a seminar, organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, on industrial safety at Hyundai Motor India Limited, Sriperumbudur.

The seminar focused on various safe operating procedures and statutory practices.

S. Ananth, joint director, Industrial Safety and Health, Kancheepuram, elaborated on statutory requirements for occupational safety. A handbook on guidelines pertaining to various industrial activities and safety was released during the occasion. S. Elangovan, joint director, Industrial Safety and Health, Tiruvallur, and E. Sasikumar, deputy director, Industrial Safety and Health, Kancheepuram, participated, said a press release.

