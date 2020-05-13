Semi-wholesale and retail traders stage protest, seek reopening of Koyambedu market

﻿

Several merchants at the Koyambedu wholesale market staged a protest in the area on Wednesday, seeking the reopening of the market or an alternative space to resume trade.

Many of them have remained without work for several days now, they said. It may be recalled that the retail market at Koyambedu was closed at the end of April, as physical distancing norms were not followed. With the market turning into a COVID-19 hot spot, the entire complex remains shut since May 5.

Traders noted that only 200 wholesale shops have been allotted space at the new Thirumazhisai market that opened this week. However, there were nearly 1,700 licensed semi-wholesalers selling green vegetables and retail traders engaged in the trade at the market.

Members of the various vegetable traders associations said they have closed shops for several days now and do not have space to continue the trade. Each shop at Koyambedu has at least five workers dependent on the daily trade. The closure of the market had led to loss of livelihood of many workers. Similarly, many fruits and flowers merchants have also halted business since April-end and have not moved to the Madhavaram temporary market citing insufficient facilities.

Vegetable traders demanded that the Koyambedu market be disinfected and reopened soon, or they be provided with an alternative space. They suggested that the authorities concerned must allow traders to carry on business with restrictions, and also split traders into groups. Each group may be allowed to function on certain days of the week.

Meanwhile, Thirumazhisai market is continuing to have a steady flow of produce from neighbouring States, which has led to a dip in wholesale prices. However, wholesale traders wanted the retail vehicles to be distributed to all shops as those located on the rear side did not have many takers.