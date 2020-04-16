Chennai

Semester exams to be held at the beginning of next academic year

Semester exams, to be held in April for institutions under the Higher Education Department, will now be held after colleges reopen for the next academic year. The exams were postponed since institutions closed on March 17 due to COVID-19, said Higher Education secretary Apoorva.

Since students from other States pursue their education in the State, the Department had to take into consideration their position too, she explained. The date for reopening the colleges will be announced later, she said.

When asked about final year students, set to complete their graduation or post-graduation this academic year, she told The Hindu: “Even for final-year students, exams will be held at the beginning of the next academic year.”

“We will hold the exams for them in the beginning of the next year and will announce results soon after,” Ms. Apoorva said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 12:35:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/semester-exams-to-be-held-at-the-beginning-of-next-academic-year/article31360286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY