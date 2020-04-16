Semester exams to be held at the beginning of next academic year

Semester exams, to be held in April for institutions under the Higher Education Department, will now be held after colleges reopen for the next academic year. The exams were postponed since institutions closed on March 17 due to COVID-19, said Higher Education secretary Apoorva.

Since students from other States pursue their education in the State, the Department had to take into consideration their position too, she explained. The date for reopening the colleges will be announced later, she said.

When asked about final year students, set to complete their graduation or post-graduation this academic year, she told The Hindu: “Even for final-year students, exams will be held at the beginning of the next academic year.”

“We will hold the exams for them in the beginning of the next year and will announce results soon after,” Ms. Apoorva said.