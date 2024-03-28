Self-baggage drop kiosks to make check-in easier at Chennai airport

March 28, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

By next week, domestic flyers may not have to wait in serpentine queues to drop off their check-in baggage as self-baggage drop kiosks have been installed at the Chennai airport.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has installed eight self-baggage drop kiosks in T1 terminal where majority of the domestic flight operations are handled.

In the second domestic terminal (T4) too, eight kiosks will be set up in the coming months.

Officials of AAI said the trials were under way for a while now, and they plan to launch the kiosks by the end of this week or early next week. IndiGo has in the initial phase synchronised its software with the kiosks, and those flying with the airline can make use of this facility, an official said.

“About 60% of the domestic flyers travel with IndiGo, and a majority of them will switch to the kiosk facility once they find that it is more convenient. The trial runs went smooth. We hope more airlines will come forward to make use of the facility,” he added.

Airline staff present at the kiosk point will assist passengers with using the facility. An air passenger can avoid the queue at the check-in point by making a web check-in and then dropping the baggage at the kiosk after scanning the boarding card.

It is to be noted that though six such kiosks have already been set up in the international terminal, it is yet to be put to use as AAI has been in talks with airlines to integrate them with their system.