Seized vehicles dumped on footpath

Due to the dumping of seized vehicles on the footpath at Dr. Ambedkar Main Road, the movement of pedestrians is severely hindered. Also, some vehicles are dumped near the intersection of Dr. Ambedkar Main Road and Second Avenue Main Road in Ashok Nagar. They have been dumped by the Ashok Nagar police. Therefore, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road which is narrow. Interestingly, the Ashok Nagar police station on Dr. Ambedkar Main Road has adequate vacant space inside its premises, but seized vehicles are dumped on the footpath and on a portion of the road. Residents say that these vehicles have reduced the width of the road considerably. They also point out that due to these vehicles the footpath has not been widened.

Police say that most of the seized vehicles have been disposed of and only a few of them continue to remain there. Further, they need to be kept near the police station to prevent theft of its spare parts. Also, these seized vehicles are court properties. “Steps will be taken to clear the footpath soon,” say police sources.