Security guard returns jewellery found in dustbin

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 22:32 IST

A honest security guard at an ATM in Kundrathur helped in restoring 43 sovereigns of gold jewellery to the owner.

The security guard, Kothandam, noticed a bag in the dustbin on Sunday morning. When he found gold jewellery in the bag, he alerted the bank officials and the police. The police who came to the spot scrutinised the CCTV footage and identified the woman.

Meanwhile, the parents of the woman complained that their daughter was unwell and had gone out with the bag and returned home without it.

After verification, the police initiated the process of handing over the jewellery to the family.