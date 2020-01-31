Security guard awarded compensation

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has awarded a compensation of about ₹1.54 lakh to a 62-year-old security guard who was injured in a road accident over four years ago. In his petition, TPS Ram said that he was riding his bike in Tiruvottiyur on June 7, 2015, which collided when the door of a parked car was opened suddenly by its driver.

As a result, Ram said his left big toe got amputated and sought compensation. He named Selvamani, the owner of the car and Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company Limited (now known as Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited) as respondents. The insurance firm refuted the allegations. Based on the FIR and evidence, the tribunal concluded that the accident occurred due to the negligence on the part of the driver.

It also considered the petitioner’s functional disability at 10% and fixed the amount under the head at ₹67,200, while awarding the overall compensation of ₹1.54 lakh.