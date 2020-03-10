Secure safety of Tamils stranded on ship: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged that the Tamils stranded on a cruise ship in Egypt be immediately rescued. Many people aboard the ship are said to have contracted the novel coronavirus.
In a social media post, he said the well-being of the 17 Tamils aboard the ship, which had not been allowed to dock at the port, should be ensured.
“I also urge the Indian government to provide the best-possible treatment to a Tamil engineer who has been admitted to a hospital at Alexandria in Egypt. The Tamil travellers on the luxury liner should be given access to the best possible treatment,” he said.
The PMK leader said the public service announcements being made about the coronavirus via mobile phones should be in English and Tamil in Tamil Nadu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.