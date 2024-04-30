GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Section of doctors seek exemption from rule prohibiting stickers on private vehicles

They say stopping and checking doctors heading to attend emergency cases may result in unnecessary delays

April 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of doctors have sought exemption from the Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s (GCTP) recent rule prohibiting the display of stickers on private vehicles.

The GCTP have cautioned motorists against the display of stickers or any other symbol/marks on their vehicles or on number plates and has given till May 1 to rectify any instances of this. This rule applied to doctors as well.

Following this, the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) and the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) urged the GCTP to exempt doctors from the rule. In a statement issued, the association the GCTP to issue a fresh circular after exempting doctors from the rule.

Doctors form a part of essential services and they play a crucial role during the golden hour during heart attacks and road accidents. Stopping and checking doctors heading to attend emergency cases may result in unnecessary delays, the association said, and added that they had no objections to verifying the identity cards of doctors in case of any suspicion.

TNMOA said such stickers would help the public approach and seek first aid during emergencies such as road accidents.

