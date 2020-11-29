Second Sipcot park to be built in Sriperumbudur

State environment authority gives clearance for the project

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot) has obtained environmental clearance from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for developing a Sipcot Industrial Park-II at Vallam Vadagal in Sriperumbudur.

According to a Sipcot official, the project, spread over 325.36 acres of land and developed at a cost of ₹360 crore, could attract investments to create job opportunities for around 10,000 people. The type of industries proposed here are automobile parts, engineering and fabrication, electronics components, packaging units among other industries. “Enquiries have come in from leading automobile companies for developed industrial plots in this park,” an official said.

The first park has over 73 firms, providing employment to 7,373 persons directly and to over 4,260 persons indirectly. India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Electronics operate out of this park. A few days ago, the Sipcot obtained environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change for the development of an industrial park at Manallur and Soorapoondi villages in Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur.

An e-vehicle park is expected to come up here. Till date, Sipcot has developed 21 industrial complexes in 12 districts and seven sector specific special economic zones across Tamil Nadu.