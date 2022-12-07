Seattle University inks agreement with two T.N. Universities

December 07, 2022 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Professor C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University (JGU), called upon the government of India to introduce a new category of visas as part of its G20 presidential position. “A separate category called ‘International Student’ should be introduced, which will enable ease of mobility for students travelling to other G20 countries,” he said, when addressing the challenges that Indian students face in getting a visa.

Prof. Raj Kumar was speaking at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

The press conference, on global education and international partnerships, was chaired by Prof. Raj Kumar and Professor Eduardo Peñalver, president, Seattle University (SU), and addressed the importance of such [educational] partnerships. A joint delegation from JGU and SU is embarking on a five-city tour, Chennai being amongst them, where senior members of both universities will interact with students, educators and leaders to discuss the future of higher education.

“This year India has seen a 30% increase in the number of students pursuing higher education in the United Sstates, and global partnerships are changing the face of education,” said Prof. Raj Kumar. He added that with newer additions of dual degrees, short term and study abroad programmes, more opportunities were available for students.

“If education is not global, we are failing students because they will not know how to address global challenges,” said Prof. Eduardo.

SU’s first international partnership is with JGU and in Tamil Nadu, it has signed agreements with Loyola College and Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation. According to Prof. Raj Kumar, JGU students are currently in Seattle University’s law school. The partnerships will result in exchange and study abroad programmes for students and collaborations between faculty members in academic papers and conferences. “Relationships at the institutional level will result in personal relationships as well,” said Prof. Eduardo.