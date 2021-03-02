‘Seat-sharing pact with AIADMK to be finalised in a day or two’

Seat-sharing with the AIADMK for the coming Assembly election will be finalised in a day or two, BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan said on Monday.
Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Murugan said there was no tussle with the AIADMK on the issue.
“The NDA alliance will come to power in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
On Sunday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. The meeting stretched past midnight for nearly three hours.
When asked if the rise in fuel and LPG prices would affect the BJP’s electoral prospects in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Murugan said it would not be an issue. The prices were based on international prices and everyone hoped that the prices would come down, he added.
To a query on DMK president M.K. Stalin listing out the names of a number of “rowdies” who have joined the BJP, he said, “None of those who he has named are in our party.”
